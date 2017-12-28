Turkey to achieve 2017 exports target of $156.5 billion

As there is only one week left in 2017, hopes are high for Turkey to reach the revised export target of $156.5 billion this year.While the year-end target in exports remains at $156.5 billion, the current figure reached $153 billion during the Jan. 1-Dec. 25 period. According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) data, exports on Dec. 1-25 exceeded $9.7 billion, and the export figures are expected to reach $14 billion at the end of the month. TİM Chairman Mehmet Büyükekşi said they expect the export data to be around $14 billion in December.

The initial export target had been set at $153.3 billion at the beginning of the year. It was revised in the Medium-Term Program this October to $156.5 billion.

While TİM data includes figures announced by exporters' associations, excluding bar gold, the Ministry of Customs and TurkStat data also show gold exports. So, the year-end target of $156.5 billion includes gold exports.

TİM data covers the exports of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fresh fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable products, dried fruits and products, hazelnut and products, olive and olive oil, tobacco, ornamental plants, aquatic products and animal products, furniture, paper and forestry products, textile, leather, carpet, chemistry, apparel, automotive, ships and yachts, electrics, electronics and service, machinery and accessories, iron, steel, cement, jewelry, defense and aviation, air conditioning, other industries and mining, while TurkStat and the Ministry of Customs also includes gold bars in the data.

In light of this data, TİM noted that during the 53 weeks of this year, Turkey reached $143.3 billion in exports, while the figure stood at $9.7 billion in the first 25 days of December. Exports go up to $500 million per day on weekdays and up to $1 billion on the last trading day of the week, according to a report by Turkish daily Hürriyet.

The Ministry of Customs, on the other hand, announced that the exports from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 as $143.3 billion. The difference between TİM and this data results from the gold exports in November. If TİM's 25-day addition is added to this figure, we reach $153 billion, which means the initial target is exceeded. It is time to catch the current target of $156.5 billion.

Exporter' associations are sure that this target will be achieved before the end of the year. In fact, most sectors managed to reach record-breaking figures in 11 months of the year. The most prominent one is the automotive sector, which reached an export value of $26 billion with an increase of 21 percent compared to the previous year, breaking the all-time record.

Meanwhile, the recovery in the EU has paved the way for all sectors. Chemistry is another sector that left behind last year's figures in the first 11 months of the year. The sector was able to surpass the $13.9 billion achieved last year with $14.6 billion in exports in 11 months.

TİM Chairman Büyükekşi said they believe that they will break the all-time record by exceeding the Medium-Term Program target of $169 billion in exports in 2018.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) with regard to the 2017 figures, Büyükekşi said they achieved double-digit increases in exports in eight months of the first 11 months of the year. "In December, we expect our exports to increase by more than 10 percent, exceeding $14 billion," Büyükekşi continued. "In other words, we are sure that we will surpass the target of $156.5 billion by achieving $157.3 billion in overall exports for the whole year."