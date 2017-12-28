Turkey's AK Party, Chinese Communist Party to hold dialogue meeting

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Foreign Affairs Department is scheduled to hold dialogue meetings today in Ankara.

AK Party Deputy Chairman Mehdi Eker informed that a high-level delegation from the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China will visit the party headquarters in Ankara. The visit will enable the Chinese delegation to better understand Turkey.

Eker recalled the October congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which constituted the new central committee, which organizes a dialogue conference with selected political parties across the world. Some 200 political parties from 120 countries were invited to this dialogue conference and Eker delivered a speech on behalf of the AK Party.

AK Party Deputy Chairman Eker noted that the CPC and the AK Party are developing bilateral relations. Since Turkey is located on the middle corridor of the China's Belt and Road Project, which was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, the CPC is willing to develop and reinforce partnership with Turkey and the AK Party.

The events that have been swaying over the Middle East do not jeopardize the regional security, but pose grave risks for global trade and economic development, Erker said, and emphasized that the two parties agreed on the necessity for China as a global power to take a role in the institution of regional security.