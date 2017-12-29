Erdoğan's Africa visit already produces results for Turkish firm

The representatives from the Turkish medical company Kani-Med Healthcare, who participated in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Africa tour covering Sudan, Chad and Tunisia, returned with a 110-million-euro cooperation agreement.

Kani-Med Healthcare Chairperson Filiz Erdoğan Maraşlıoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they participated in the trip to Africa, which was held under the leadership of President Erdoğan accompanied by a delegation from the private sector.

Noting that they exchanged ideas with the country's health minister about what needs to be done in the health system during their first stop in Sudan, Maraşlıoğlu said that they got a chance to work together with Khartoum Insurance in the production and delivery of patient tests in public health laboratories. She stated that they signed a letter of intent for an agreement with Khartoum Insurance.

"I think it will be a deal that will last five years and exceed 110 million euros at the end of the project," Maraşlıoğlu said. "There is always a ‘few patients guarantee' in our business. I can say that it will evolve and that the figure will rise when we add additional parameters to the service we provide."

She stressed that the Western countries, especially the United States, France and Germany, have a say in this sector in Africa. The chair pointed out that with a system arranged in this regard, the same solutions used in laboratory equipment are sold for $40 in some countries and $650 in others. She said every country takes as much of the resources of another country it can exploit, stressing that health is an indispensable service, which requires no bargaining.

"Utilizing the emotional weakness of people, these resources are taken away from the countries. A very serious amount is paid, and we used to pay it as Turkey," she said, recalling that while Turkey used to pay TL 20 ($5) for a complete blood count test, it is currently paying TL 1.5 with a much higher quality.

"I think we lower the price around $2.8 for a service of $6.6, with a much higher quality. I saw the lab, and it is exactly like what we had in Turkey 20 years ago," she noted.

She said that being a part of the delegation accompanying President Erdoğan gives 100 percent assurance to the other party, and that it has a positive effect on bilateral talks with companies.

Maraşlıoğlu, who assessed the situation in Chad, suggested that the regulation of the import regime for the health sector by the French does not comply with the conditions of doing business.

Indicating that they have laboratories or partnerships in many parts of the world, she informed that they have contacts everywhere in Africa, except Namibia and Chad.