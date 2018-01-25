Trump takes his 'America First' policies to Davos facing global criticism

US President Donald Trump is set to arrive Thursday at the World Economic Forum, where various other leaders have criticized his "America First" approach to trade, climate change and diplomacy this week in the Swiss town of Davos.

"I think Davos should feel very flattered that he has chosen this as a forum. For those who don't want to listen to him, they can leave," US Transport Secretary Elaine Chao said ahead of the president's arrival.

Trump is scheduled to explain his visions to the assembled top politicians, executives, UN leaders and advocacy group chiefs on Friday in a keynote speech.

The US president will promote his deregulation policy and tax reform, which have led to strong US economic growth, according to the White House. "If America grows, the rest of the world grows," a White House source said.

On Thursday, he is set to meet with leaders from two of the United States' closest allies, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, there have been ripples in British-US relations, as Trump recently canceled a trip to London amid strong opposition from the British public.

Along with other major powers, Britain is also opposed to Trump's questioning of the nuclear deal with Iran.

US-Israeli ties are strong. Trump's administration has decided to accept Jerusalem as Israel's capital, irritating Western governments.

Netanyahu and May will hold speeches on Thursday. The British leader will call on digital companies to step up efforts to remove extremist and illegal content, according to her office.