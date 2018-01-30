Turkey aims for another record year in exports

The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) is aiming to surpass the medium-term program's $169-billion export target for 2018, its chairman said yesterday.

TIM head Mehmet Büyükekşi told Anadolu Agency's (AA) Finance Desk that, although not yet certain, they expect January exports to increase by 15 percent to over $12 billion.

The assembly is set to announce January export figures on Feb. 1, Büyükekşi said, stressing that the figure was really important because January months are slightly weaker than the other months in terms of exports.

The developments in the world and the European Union's economy would also be reflected positively on Turkey's exports, he added.

Touching upon the difficulties experienced during the recent years due to parity, Büyükekşi said the expected average of $1.22 dollar-euro exchange rate for 2018 would contribute positively to exports and would put smiles on exporters' faces this year.

"We hope exports in Turkey will contribute positively to the country's growth rate this year by 1 to 1.5 percent," he said.

He added that commodity prices will also have a considerable impact as the country is an oil importer.

Last year, Turkey's exports reached $157.1 billion in value, the second highest in the Republic's history, with a 10.2 percent annual rise.

However, the country's imports rose by 17.92 percent to $234.2 billion in 2017, marking a $77.06 billion deficit in the foreign trade balance.

Turkey accelerated works on encouraging exporters to participate in e-trade platforms as the country lagged behind, Büyükekşi said.

"The Economy Ministry will support 80 percent of subscription fees when a Turkish company joins a global e-trade website that is among the top three as far as click rates are considered," he said.

He added that the rest of the amount would be covered by TIM. TIM head also underscored that the ministry's support would last three years.

Noting that some 10,161 Turkish companies have joined e-trade platforms so far, Büyükekşi said the aim was to increase this number to at least 25,000 in 2018.