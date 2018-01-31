JP Morgan: Turkey's growth to remain at respectable level

JP Morgan announced that the Turkish economy's growth, which was much stronger than expected in 2017 due to the incentive measures implemented by the government, is likely to lose momentum this year but it will continue to remain at a respectable level.

The U.S.-based multinational banking and financial services company JP Morgan published notes on its visit to Ankara and Istanbul on Jan. 22-23, where representatives met with government and central bank officials, as well as independent politicians, economic analysts, local market participants and businesspeople.

The company's representatives said that the talks supported their views for the Turkish economy. JP Morgan stressed that the Turkish economy will succeed, although the following two years will be difficult.

Among its evaluations, JP Morgan said trust continues to be strong depending on the solid economic activity and strong global risk appetite.

Underscoring that high growth is the main policy priority of the government; it said that, if there is a slowdown, more incentives could be seen toward the end of the year.

Touching on the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), it said the bank's policy is determined to maintain tightening and likely to further tighten if the Turkish lira is put under pressure.

In addition, it also said that currency stability is an important priority for the CBRT and the government because weakening in currency creates inflationary pressure, raises risks for financial stability and seriously harms local confidence.