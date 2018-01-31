Turkish exports up over 10 pct to reach $157B, foreign trade deficit increases by 36 pct to hit $76.7B

Turkey's exports in 2017 amounted to over $157.05 billion, marking a 10.2 percent rise compared with the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

Despite the important surge in exports, the worth of exports stood slightly less than that of 2014 with $157.7 billion.

Exports in December increased by 8.6 percent to reach $13.8 billion, whereas imports increased by 25.4 percent to hit $23.8 billion.

The country's foreign trade volume reached $390.84 billion in 2017, marking a 14.56 percent annual increase, according to provisional data provided by TurkStat and the Ministry of Customs and Trade.

Meanwhile, Turkish imports climbed 17.7 percent to $233.79 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $76.73 billion with a 36.8 percent increase. The foreign trade deficit was $84.5 billion in 2014, $63.2 billion in 2015 and $56 billion in 2016, respectively.

The ratio of exports covering imports fell from 71.8 percent in 2016 to 67.2 percent in 2017.

TurkStat said Germany was Turkey's top export market, at $15.12 billion or making up 9.6 percent of total exports, while $73.94 billion worth of Turkish exports were delivered to the EU's 28 member countries.

Turkey imported the most from China ($23.37 billion), followed closely by Germany ($21.30 billion) and Russia ($19.51 billion).