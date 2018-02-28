Turkish exports up 10.7 percent in January, foreign trade deficit doubles

Turkey's exports in January totaled around $12.5 billion, a 10.7 percent rise compared with the same month in 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

Turkish imports climbed 38 percent to over $21.5 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of nearly $9.7 billion over the same period, increasing by 108.8 percent compared to same month last year, according to provisional data by TurkStat and the Customs and Trade Ministry.

Official data showed the percentage of imports covered by exports in January was 57.9, down from 72.1 percent last January.

The country's foreign trade volume reached almost $34 billion in January this year, an annual rise of 26 percent, according to the data.

Exports to the EU28 countries, the country's main trading partner, climbed 23.1 percent to $5.2 billion.

"The proportion of EU countries was 52.3 percent in January 2018, while it was 47 percent in January 2017," TurkStat said.

Germany was the top export market with $1.34 billion, a 10.8 percent share of total exports, followed by the U.K with $747 million, Italy with $742 million, and Iraq with $639 million.

In the same period, Turkey imported the most from China ($2.18 billion), Russia ($2.05 billion), Germany ($1.63 billion), and the U.S. ($1.12 billion).

The data also indicated that the ratio of manufacturing industry products in total exports was 92.4 percent in January, while the ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries was 3.3 percent. The ratio of medium- or high-technology products in manufacturing industries' products was 35.2 percent.

On the other hand, the ratio of manufacturing industry products in total imports was 79.8 percent, while the ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industry products was 13.2 percent in the same month. The ratio of medium- to high-technology products in manufacturing industry products was 38.2 percent.