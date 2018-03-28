Turkish Central Bank's net profit up 92 pct, reaches $5B in 2017

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced yesterday its net profit in 2017 was TL 18.38 billion ($5.04 billion), soaring by over 92 percent from TL 9.55 billion ($3.15 billion) previous year.

The bank's total assets were TL 636.97 billion ($174.5 billion), including gold, foreign currencies, securities and loans, in the last year, according to the CBRT's 86th accounting period published in the official gazette.

Gold reserves of the bank were 564.65 tons by the end of the last year, worth TL 88.78 billion ($24.32 billion), the bank said.Turkey is among the top 10 countries with its gold reserves, according to the World Gold Council's data.