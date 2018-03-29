Trump may 'hold up' trade deal with SKorea until after NKorea meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he may "hold up" renegotiation of a free-trade deal with South Korea until after he meets with North Korean officials.

Speaking in Ohio, Trump said he could wait to finalize the agreement with South Korea until a deal can be reached with North Korea "because it's a very strong card and I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly."

Earlier in the month, Trump surprisingly accepted an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set to be a historic first between the two countries.

The U.S. and South Korea agreed earlier this week to revise their trade pact, including a 30 percent decrease in South Korean steel exports to the U.S. and an arrangement to stave off competitive currency devaluation by South Korea.

The renegotiation will be the first trade agreement completed by the Trump administration.