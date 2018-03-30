TL 128B incentive package focuses on energy, defense, industrial projects

Major investments for which the government has approved the incentive certificate of TL 128 billion ($31.9 billion) in the context of project-based support are expected to be announced next week. Significant energy, health, automotive and defense projects are also included within the giant incentive package.

Projects to be promoted under the project-based support system are expected to be announced soon at a ceremony to be held at the Presidential Palace Complex.

Investments to be made under the project-based support system continue to be a matter of interest. These investments are expected to be in the automotive and chemical sectors along with energy and petrochemicals in particular.

In the project-based support system that the government is preparing to announce, the amount had previously been announced at TL 80 billion. Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, on the other hand, said the amount was TL 128 billion. Thus, it was understood that there were new project approvals in the near term. "Likewise, we see that there is a serious mobilization at all levels throughout the country. We will announce it in a few days," Binali Yıldırım said at the Introductory Meeting of the Coordination Board for the Improvement of Investment Environment (YOİKK). "We approved a new strategic investment incentive of TL 128 billion. We will share this publicly in the coming days."

In the project-based incentive model, the government has enabled the use of a series of incentives, from land allocation to purchase guarantees, in line with the nature of the investment. The project to be supported will be selected by the Economy Ministry and the Council of Ministers. Projects have been aimed to reduce Turkey's foreign trade deficit, provide advanced technology and enable the industry or the economy to steadily continue. In this context, an investment regarding raw materials for plastic products, which come to the fore among Turkey's leading imports, was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It was also stated that Renaissance Holding - Bayegan will make an investment in Yumurtalık, Adana in cooperation with Algeria's state-owned energy company Sonatrach for the production of polypropylene used in a wide variety of industries, including carpets. An investment for the production of a vaccine in Turkey will also be included within the scope of the project-based incentive model. In the field of energy, on the other hand, it is stated that solar energy investments, which have recently been licensed, and a project for the production of panels used in solar energy production will be supported in this context. Meanwhile, Petkim's second petrochemical investment will also be supported.

According to a report in the Turkish daily Dünya, an agenda item regarding Turkey's first indigenous main battle tank -the Altay - development program was included in the Defense Industry Executive Committee's program. Although this does not certainly indicate that the Altay program will be among the investments to receive an incentive certificate, it is expected that the government will soon finalize the two ongoing tender processes for the Altay's mass production and engine development.