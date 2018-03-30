Turkish investment agency opens office in Qatar

Turkey's Investment Support and Promotion Agency (ISPAT) opened its new office in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement. ISPAT President Arda Ermut, Turkey's Ambassador to Doha Fikret Özer, ISPAT officials and representatives from the Qatari business community attended the opening ceremony.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Özer underlined that cooperation between Turkey and Qatar was developing into a bright future.

"The expanding cooperation between our countries, as two crucial players of the region, has an ever growing importance. Empowering the current status of relations between the economic and capital circles of our countries will remain the focus of Turkish-Qatari bilateral relations," Özer said.

"I hope this ISPAT office will encourage Qatari business people to invest in Turkey," he added.

ISPAT President Arda Ermut also pointed out that the relationship between Qatar and Turkey was unique.

"Our office in Doha will provide consulting services to Qatari businesspeople who wish to invest or establish businesses in Turkey. Our branch will help businesspeople from both countries," Ermut said.