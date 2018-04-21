Turkish gov't sees new record employment under national campaign

Turkey has seen the highest figures of the Republican history being achieved in job placement within the scope of the "National Employment Mobilization" initiated in February last year under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and approximately 1.26 million people were employed within the framework of the campaign. The mobilization, which has enabled the employment of thousands of people so far, continues unabated this year in collaboration with the Labor and Social Security Ministry and the General Directorate of Turkish Employment Agency. Speaking at the employment fair in Edirne, General Directorate of Turkish Employment Agency Information Technology Department Head Fahrettin Kaya said the "National Employment Mobilization" launched by President Erdoğan last year has provided investment for employers and new job opportunities for the citizens. zKaya said representatives from the Labor and Social Security Ministry and Turkish Employment Agency reached all parts of the country.

"With the projects conducted within the framework of the 'National Employment Mobilization,' we employed around 1.26 million people, achieving the largest job placement figures in the history of the Turkish Republic," Kaya said. "Again, as the second phase under the auspicious of the president, this year we came to the forefront with the incentives recently announced, especially in the information and manufacturing sector."

Kaya stated that they continue to explain and promote mobilization in universities and career and employment fairs organized by the business world. "When we look at the first three months of 2018, the number of job placements has increased compared to the previous year. This shows that incentives and employment mobilization will be quite good in 2018 as well. We see that we will reach the target with a figure above 2017 in job placement," Kaya continued.

Kaya noted that new TL 135 billion ($33.25 billion) incentive package that was announced by President Recep Tayyip

Erdoğan, to be provided for 23 projects and 19 companies operating in the health, defense, metallurgy, electronics, automotive and agriculture sectors, will make a great contribution to employment.