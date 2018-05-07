Turkey, Serbia aim $5 bn in trade volume, Erdoğan says

"It is pleasing that the trade volume between Turkey and Serbia reached $1 billion in 2017 but our goal is to bring this volume to $5 billion," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday in a press conference with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic arrived Turkey on Monday for a two day visit to attend the Turkey-Serbia Business Forum in Istanbul on Sunday and the High-Level Cooperation Council Meeting in Ankara on Monday.

Following the meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference, in which they praised the warm ties between the two countries over the last years and developing economic relations.

"No investors were interested in small cities in Serbia. Only Turkish investors have come to invest in our small cities, and after President Erdoğan's visit, these cities have developed economically even more," Vucic said.

"I would like to thank President Erdoğan for stabilizing the Balkans," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Vucic paid tribute to Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk at his mausoleum, Anıtkabir. He later visited the Parliament and attended in a meeting with Speaker Ismail Kahraman.

