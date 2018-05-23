Turkey's economic management team meets to discuss potential measures

Turkish economic management team met Monday to assess developments, discuss potential measures with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Central Bank Governor Murat Çetinkaya, economy officials said Wednesday.

Potential measures, including the steps to be taken by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) were discussed at the meeting, economy officials said.

The announcement came as Turkish lira nearly five percent early on Wednesday to a record low of 4.8900 against the U.S. dollar after rating agencies Standard and Poor's and Fitch urged the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to take swift action on the currency rates.

The euro also rose by 4.3 percent, hitting a record high of 5.7375.

