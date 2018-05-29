Economy hot topic in election declarations of all parties

As the countdown begins for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Felicity Party (SP) unveiled their election declarations over the weekend following the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which announced its declaration last week. Economic promises were at the forefront of the election declarations.

The AK Party declaration, titled "Strong Parliament, Strong Government, Strong Turkey," particularly highlighted a business-friendly government model that will mobilize all resources to support private sector-led productivity with huge support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investments and research and development (R&D).

The main opposition CHP, on the other hand, proposed a "Social Enterprise Model" for SMEs. It also promised to raise Turkey's per capita income to $15,000, to reduce inflation and unemployment below 5 percent, and to bring down the current account deficit down to 4 percent of the national income.

The MHP, on the other hand, pledged to realize the structural reforms required by the economy, saying that tax burden will be alleviated.

The SP's declaration cited that the minimum wage will be above the poverty line. It also pledged to ease the tax burden.

According to the AK Party's election declaration, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last Thursday, the party pledged to continue to pursue megaprojects that can serve locally and internationally.

The declaration suggested that investments in infrastructure and transportation will continue at full speed across Turkey, including expanding the country's high-speed railway network and the subway projects in Istanbul.

The party vowed to transform Turkey into a center of attraction in a wide array of sectors, including education, health, information and communication, energy, defense, transportation, logistics and trade through production using domestic resources.

"Particularly in the defense industry, Turkey will not only be a self-sufficient country but will export it's locally developed and manufactured defense products to other countries," the president underscored.

In order to implement a growth strategy based on private sector-led productivity growth, the ruling party aims to maintain macroeconomic stability to create a better business environment, raise the quality of Turkey's workforce, increase the capacity to drive technology and innovation, further strengthen physical infrastructure and improve institutional quality.

With political stability, predictability and investor-friendly policies, the declaration said, the AK Party seeks to attract long-term foreign investment to high-tech and more productive areas. It aims for these investments to create significant added value in Turkey with both technology transfer and increase in employment.

The AK Party also plans to accelerate the commercialization and branding processes to provide added value while looking to increase the efficiency and productivity of SMEs.

It also pledged to increase the use of local currency in foreign trade and enhance bilateral and multilateral trade relations.

"In order to strengthen our position in the global value chain, we will develop our existing commercial agreements with the European Union and other countries and add new ones to them. In this context, we aim to maximize commercial and economic relations with the EU by improving the functioning of the customs union. We aim to sign trade and economic cooperation agreements with 11 countries to ensure the establishment of high-level bilateral mechanisms and the completion of legal infrastructure with countries with trade and investment potentials," the declaration added.

It also said the party aims to successfully complete the ongoing negotiations of 11 free trade agreements (FTAs) and four preferential trade agreements (PTAs), taking Turkey's need and sensitivities into account. It also looks to launch FTA and PTA negotiations with new countries, particularly with the U.K.

In its election declaration, the CHP pledged to increase the per capita income to $15,000, reduce inflation and bring unemployment down to 5 percent. It also pledged to decrease the current account deficit below 4 percent of the national income, reset poverty and raise the high and medium high-tech goods and services above the world average of 60 percent in the next five years.

To reach these targets, the CHP announced five programs. One of them is the Social Enterprise Model, which will be extended as an alternative model to strengthen SMEs and spread the capital to the base.

It announced that the Social Enterprise Model, based on giving shares to the employees out of profit, will ensure sectoral and regional collaboration, reduce the cost of doing business and strengthening institutional capacities in collaboration with large-scale companies, more comprehensively than the social enterprise model introduced by the European Commission. The CHP noted that it will encourage social enterprises in all sectors, while in the EU the operations of social enterprises are limited to social purposes only.

With social enterprises, the CHP wants to increase productivity by making employees more efficient, decrease income inequality, while enhancing employee motivation and quality. It will also ensure the active participation of economically disadvantaged groups such as women, youth and people with disabilities, while reducing the costs of businesses by joining forces, support new businesses based on creativity and enable small businesses to benefit from the institutional capacity of large-scale companies.

Therefore, social enterprises will have access to financing through their mutual fund with more attractive terms than the market offers.

The CHP also said they will apply incentives that offer cost advantages to SMEs while increasing the competitiveness of large companies and arrange mutual working offices and angel investor incentives to support small start-up firms and provide support in this regard.

The MHP, on the other hand, pledged structural reforms required by the economy.

The election declaration, announced by MHP Leader Devlet Bahçeli, suggested that citizens will be rescued from the trap of poverty — caused by credit and credit card debts and high-interest rates.

It was also said that structural reforms will be realized rapidly. The tax and premium burden for tradesmen and farmers will be alleviated, measures will be taken for shopping malls, chain stores and municipal businesses while tradesmen and craftsmen will be provided with retrospective borrowing and tax-free fuel will be provided to businesses carrying freight and passengers.

The MHP's declaration also included remarks that no taxes will be levied on fuel used by farmers, value-added tax (VAT) will not be taken from the electricity used in irrigation and agricultural businesses; family support will be provided for as many as half of the minimum wage to an unemployed person from each family; young people will benefit from the health insurance of their families until they find a job; inequalities in pensions will be eliminated; and women will be given the right to borrow for their pre-insured births.

It also suggested that the minimum wage will not be taxed, the tax burden will be eased and the minimum wage will go above the poverty threshold.

On the other hand, the election declaration announced by Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoğlu suggested that the tax burden will be eased.

The declaration included remarks such as the minimum wage will be above the poverty threshold, high tax rates on fuel will be reduced and projects will be carried out for young people. It also pledged to give pensioners and entrepreneurs a share of the growth.