Turkish exports rise 7.8 pct in April, foreign trade deficit hits $6.7 billion

Turkey's exports in April were $13.9 billion with a 7.8 percent increase and imports were $20.6 billion witha 15.6 percent increase compared with the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Thursday.

The foreign trade deficit was $6.7 billion, with a 35.6 percent yearly increase, the provisional foreign trade statistics prepared the Turkstat and the Ministry of Customs and Trade showed. "Exports coverage imports was 67.5 percent, while it was 72.3 percent in April 2017," the statement said.

The country's foreign trade balance showed a $27.4 billion deficit from January to April, a yearly increase of 56.2 percent.

Official data showed that Turkey's total exports totaled some $55 billion in the same period, a 8.6 percent year-on-year rise, and imports rose 20.8 percent to $82.5 billion.

Exports to European Union countries showed a 21.5 percent annual hike in the four-month period, while the increase in April was 22 percent with exports standing at $7.3 billion, constituting 50.7 percent of all exports.

The share of EU member countries' share of Turkey's exports was 51.5 percent in the four-month period, reaching $28.4 billion, while imports from the 28-member EU bloc were $30.3 billion, up 23.3 percent annually.

In April, Germany was the leading destination for Turkish exports with $1.36 billion, followed by the U.K. with $852 million, Italy with $784 million and France with $690 million.

Germany was again the leading country in imports at $1.98 billion, followed by Russia with $1.89 billion, China with $1.78 billion and the U.S. with $1.08 billion.