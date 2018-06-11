Turkey's GDP grows by 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018

Turkey's gross domestic product grew by 7.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter last year, higher than market expectations, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) announced Monday.

The growth rate was 7.3 percent in 2017's fourth quarter, while the growth rate was 7.4 for throughout the year. A poll conducted by the Anadolu Agency had forecast that the growth rate will stood at 6.9 percent for the first quarter.

The total value added increased by 4.6 percent in the agricultural sector, 8.8 percent in the industry sector, 6.9 percent in the construction sector, 10 percent in the services sector (wholesale and retail trade, transport, storage, accommodation and food service activities) compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index.



Calendar adjusted gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 7.2 percent, while the seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product increased by 2 percent.

In first remarks after the announcement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sain on his Twitter account that Turkey ranks first among OECD countries and second among G20 countries in terms of growth rate. "We have made a fast start in 2018 after 7.4 percent growth rate we achieved in 2017. Despite all economic attacks and games played on us, let's continue strong growth over solid macro foundations!"

International credit rating agency Moody's had downgraded 2018 growth forecast for Turkey from 4 percent to 2.5 percent in late May, while the World Bank upgraded its 2018 forecast from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

Finance Minister Naci Ağbal previously stated that the Turkish economy will grow over 7 percent in 2018.

