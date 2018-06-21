Turkey's consumer confidence up in June

Turkey's consumer confidence index increased month-on-month in June, rising 0.6 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index increased to 70.3, up from 69.9 in May, TurkStat said in a statement.

All sub-indices, except the probability of saving index, increased on a monthly basis in June, the data showed.

The household financial situation expectation index increased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month to reach 89.1 in June, according to TurkStat.

The general economic situation expectation index which was 90.8 in May increased by 1.4 percent to reach 92.1 in June.

TurkStat added that the number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month, to reach 75.4.

"The probability of saving index which was 26.8 in May decreased by 8.2 percent and became 24.6 in June. This decline resulted from the decrease of consumers who expressed probability of saving for the next 12 months period," it said.

The index is calculated from results of a consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with TurkStat and the Turkish Central Bank.

The next consumer confidence figures are due to be released on July 23.