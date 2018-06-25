Industrial capacity use increases in June, Turkey's Central Bank says

Turkey's manufacturing industry capacity utilization rate stood at 78.3 percent in June, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) reported on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) saw a 0.4-percentage point monthly hike, compared to 77.9 percent in May, according to the bank.

The bank stated that CUR figures are based on the responses given to the CBRT business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The CBRT noted that the monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions, while some 2,100 companies responded to the survey in June.

This month, among over 20 sectors, the highest CUR -- 88.5 percent -- was seen among manufacturers of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture. June's lowest capacity usage was seen among manufacturers of leather and related products with 60 percent.

In the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 80 percent for intermediate goods, while the lowest CUR was 72.5 percent in food and beverages.

The survey showed that manufacturers of investment goods used 79.7 percent of their capacity in June while the CUR in consumer goods was 74.4 percent -- durable goods at 73.2 percent and non-durable goods at 74.6 percent.

Last year, the average capacity usage in the manufacturing industry was 78.5 percent. Over the past five years, the highest CUR was seen last November with 79.9 percent, and the lowest was 73.5 percent in February 2013.