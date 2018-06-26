More people going to cinema, theaters in Turkey, study shows

The number of moviegoers across Turkey has exceeded 68 million, marking a 23.9 percent increase from last year while the number of theatergoers also increased by 16.4 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Tuesday.

The number of movie theaters throughout Turkey increased by 8.4 percent year-on-year to a total of 2,699.

The number of theatergoers reached 7 million, while overall theater capacity in Turkey increased by 9.7 percent.

Additionally, the number of movies shown in Turkish movie theaters increased by 8.9 percent. Domestically-produced movies outpaced foreign movies in percentage increase, jumping 11.6 percent while foreign films rose 6.9 percent.