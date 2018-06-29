Turkey's exports climb 5.3 percent in May to reach $14.3 billion

Turkey's exports have risen 5.3 percent in May year-on-year, reaching $14.3 billion as imports also increased by 5.5 percent to $22.65 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Friday.

According to TurkStat data, the foreign trade deficit also widened 5.7 percent to $7.76 billion in May.

"In May 2018, exports' coverage of imports was 64.8 percent while it was 64.9 percent in May 2017," TurkStat said.

Exports to European Union countries in May climbed 19.3 percent year-on-year to $7.287 billion. EU's share in total Turkish exports reached 50.9 percent while it was 45 percent in the same month last year, according to the data.

"In May 2018, the main partner country for exports was Germany with $1.357 billion. The country was followed by Italy with $885 million, the United Kingdom with $858 million and Spain with $759 million," TurkStat said.

China ranked first in terms of import volume in May with $2.80 billion, Germany followed closely in second place with 2.18 billion, Russia third with 1,732 billion and the U.K. fourth with $1,439 billion.