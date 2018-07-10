Türk Eximbank eyes international investors

A Türk Eximbank delegation will visit Denmark and Austria from July 9 to July 13 to search for ways to cooperate with a number of investors and institutions. According to a statement, a delegation headed by its CEO Adnan Yıldırım will hold meetings in Copenhagen and Vienna.

"Within the scope of meetings, our activities and current financial information will be shared with eight globally renowned investors and financial institutions," the bank said in their statement.

In the past year, Türk Eximbank officials paid visits to the Gulf region, Japan, the U.S., Hong Kong, Taipei, Frankfurt, Zurich and Amsterdam to raise international funds.

Since Türk Eximbank was founded in 1987, it has been conducting international credit, guarantee, and credit insurance programs aimed at developing economic and political relations between Turkey and other countries.