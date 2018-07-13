Curbing inflation our top priority, Treasury and Finance Minister Albayrak says

Turkey will take steps to bring inflation down to single digits, Treasury and Finance Minister Albayrak says

Economy on right track with new, strong team, Erdoğan says

Reducing the inflation rate is the governments top priority, Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak said Friday.

In a written statement following new Cabinet's first meeting, Albayrak said effective control of budget expenditures will be a goal in the new term.

"Combating inflation is our primary goal. The fight against inflation will be conducted via a medium-term program," he said.

According to Albayrak, the new fiscal policy will be designed in a way to support the balanced growth of the economy, while also contributing to efforts to curb inflation.

Albayrak added that the new Cabinet will also work on a more balanced tax burden structure.

Turkey's first Treasury and Finance Minister Albayrak took over duties from former Finance Minister Naci Ağbal and former Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, who was in charge of the Treasury in the previous system.

He already conveyed the messages on Tuesday that the markets had been waiting for at a ceremony in Ankara. Minister Albayrak vowed that Turkey would be more integrated with global markets from East to West.