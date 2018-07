Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial output climbed 6.4 percent year-on-year in May, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Tuesday.

Industrial output in May declined 1.6 percent from the previous month, TurkStat added.

Industrial output is considered as a vital indicator for the economy as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for gross domestic product (GDP).

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.