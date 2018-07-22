Turkey's economic outlook promising, Treasury and Finance Minister Albayrak says

Turkey is continuing its strong economic growth trend and the foundations of its economy are strong, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Sunday.

Albayrak, who is in Argentina for a G20 meeting, was quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) as saying the government's recent policies were aimed at maintaining prudent fiscal policies, seeing healthy credit growth, carrying out structural reforms and strengthening Turkey's monetary policy framework.

"Turkey's economy continues its strong growth momentum. Our economic foundations are going to be strong and our outlook is promising," Albayrak said.

Following his appointment, Albayrak said the central bank is independent and will do whatever economic realities and market conditions necessitate.

The central bank's monetary policy committee, which has raised rates by 500 basis points since April in an effort to put a floor under the currency, will meet on July 24.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Albayrak said on Twitter that he had met with his U.S., Chinese, German, Brazilian, South Korean, French and Indonesian counterparts.