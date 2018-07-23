Turkey's consumer confidence up in July

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 73.1 in July month-on-month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

The index jumped 4 percent in January, to 73.1, from 70.3 in December, according to the report.

All sub-indices increased on a monthly basis in July, the data showed.

The probability-of-saving index saw the largest improvement among sub-indices, suggesting more people expect to save money. The sub-index, which was 24.6 in June increased by 10.2 percent, becoming 27.1 in July.

The household financial situation expectation index increased by 3.3 percent compared to the previous month to reach 92 in July, according to TurkStat.

The general economic situation expectation index which was 92.1 in June increased by 4.6 percent to reach 96.3 in July.

The number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 1.9 percent compared to June, to reach 76.9 in July. This increase stemmed from the decline of people expecting an increase in the number of unemployed persons in the next 12 months.