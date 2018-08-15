Turkey's tariffs on US imports amount to $553 million, trade minister says

Turkey has increased tariffs on several U.S. products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars, according to a new presidential decree published early Wednesday in the official gazette.

Under the decree, Turkey will raise tariffs to 100 percent on imports of the U.S.-origin products.

The new decree amends a presidential decree on July 11.

"Tax rates on imports of some products have been increased on a reciprocal basis against the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay said later on Twitter.

Among the products are cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products and some cosmetic products like sun creams.

Additional tariffs on U.S. products amounted to $553 million, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Wednesday.

According to Pekcan, tariffs were doubled for 22 products imported from the U.S.

"In the face of unfair actions by the U.S., we will not shy away from protecting the right of Turkish companies, [and] we will give the necessary response," she said, adding that additional tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum will negatively affect U.S. exporters.

On Friday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said Turkey would retaliate against the raising of steel and aluminum tariffs by the U.S. administration.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Twitter that President Donald Trump's decision, which also violates World Trade Organization rules, does not comply with "state seriousness".

Turkey and the United States have been locked in a heated crisis emanating from unjust sanctions and the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump, as Washington levied sanctions on Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Serving at the Diriliş (Resurrection) Protestant Church in the western province of Izmir, Brunson was arrested in October 2016 and moved to house arrest on July 25 due to health problems. He is scheduled to appear before a court in October for his third hearing after the court rejected an appeal for his release in a July 18 hearing.

Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which is responsible for the failed 2016 coup, as well as for supporting the PKK.