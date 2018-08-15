Turkish Central Bank sells off half of US gov’t bonds in 6 months

Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) has sold off nearly half of U.S. government bonds in six months, figures from the TCMB and U.S. Treasury have shown.

According to official records, Turkey's 61.2 billion dollars worth U.S. government bonds gradually decreased.

Between November 2017 and June 2018, the amount decreased to 32.6 billion dollars from the abovementioned 61.2.

The date the TCMB started selling off the bonds, late 2017, was the period when Turkey and the U.S. got on tatters over detained U.S. embassy personnel over links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

In addition to U.S.' support to YPG terrorists in Syria, the fact that it has done nothing to even evaluate Turkey's request for the extradition of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, another crisis between the two NATO allies erupted after Turkey arrested pastor Andrew Brunson over terror links.

The U.S. government bonds in Turkey's possession saw another sharp decline upon Brunson crisis. In March 2018, the bonds totaled 40.9 billion dollars, and just three months later, the Central Bank slashed them down to 32.6.