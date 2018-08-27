Turkey, France agree to boost economic ties, cooperate against US tariffs

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Monday that he and his French counterpart Bruno Le Marie discussed acting together at the World Trade Organization on tariffs imposed on Turkey, the European Union and other countries, while improving bilateral trade.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris, Albayrak criticized the U.S. economic sanctions targeting the Turkish economy, saying that they have the potential to cause instability in the region, which could in turn feed terrorism and the refugee crisis.

"U.S. moves are isolating it from its allies; the dollar is losing its status as a global trade tool," Albayrak warned.

He also said that Turkey wants to boost trade with France from 14 billion euros to 20 billion euros while using bilateral currencies or mainly the euro instead of the U.S. dollar.

Turkey wants to take its relations with the EU to a new phase in a period when its trade with the bloc is more important, Albayrak added, saying that recent unilateral steps taken by the U.S. had shown that relations between Turkey and the EU, namely France, were more important than ever.

Albayrak also said France and Turkey shared the same position against the one-sided decisions by the United States regarding Iran, and that the allies had decided to take joint steps in this regard.

Le Maire said that a stabilized Turkish economy is for the benefit of everyone in Turkey and Europe.

He added that Turkey resuming structural reforms with all means available is of vital importance.