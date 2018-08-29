Turkey's exports rise 11.6 percent as imports fall in July

Turkey's exports rose 11.6 percent in July year-on-year, reaching $14.08 billion, while imports fell 6.7 percent to $20.06 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

The foreign trade deficit decreased by 32.6 percent, standing at $5.98 billion, the TurkStat said.

Meanwhile, the rate of exports meeting imports climbed to 70.2 percent compared to 58.7 percent in the same month last year.

TurkStat said Germany remained Turkey's top export market in July at $1.29 billion. Germany was followed by the United Kingdom with $1 billion, the United States with $850 million and Italy with $750 million.

In the same period, Turkey imported the most from China ($1.98 billion), Russia ($1.89 billion), Germany ($1.69 billion) and the U.S. ($1.12 billion).