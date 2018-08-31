US-Canada trade talks end with no deal: reports

Talks between the United States and Canada aimed at reaching a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement ended on Friday with no agreement, several U.S. and Canadian media sources said Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump was expected to notify the U.S. Congress of plans to proceed with a Mexico-only pact, while suggesting Canada could join a revised NAFTA later.

Talks between the U.S. and Canada will resume on Wednesday, the U.S. Trade Representative said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...