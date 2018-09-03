Turkey's inflation rate climbs to 17.9 percent in August

Turkey's annual inflation hit 17.9 percent in August, whereas the monthly inflation stood at 2.3 percent, according to the statement of Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released Monday.

The annual inflation rate was up from 15.85 in July.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 12.29 percent compared to December of the previous year and 12.61 percent on the twelve-month moving averages basis.

On a yearly basis, the biggest price hike was in transportation services in August -- up at 27.13 percent -- and in furnishing and household equipment at 23.76 percent.

According to TurkStat, inflation was 23.33 percent in "miscellaneous goods and services", 19.75 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, and 16.30 percent in housing prices.