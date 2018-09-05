‘Smart’ time to invest in Turkey, US financial expert says

U.S. businessman, financial guru and international investor Jim Rogers says now is a "smart" time to invest in Turkey, predicting that with U.S.-Turkey relations on the brink of rupturing, the results will tip in favor of Turkey.

"Of course I can see what's happening. If I were to think of investing, I would most likely purchase property from Turkey. Normally, smart people are now purchasing property in Turkey," he said.

In Turkey's current state, it is still attracting attention from international companies and investors, he said. As in similar situations in the past, wise investors have learned to take advantage of countries that have indicated continued economic growth.

"Generally this is seen as an opportunity to invest. If you are a savvy investor, you will gain positive results in two to five years," he said.

Rogers called the United States' sanctions imposed on Turkey utter "madness," adding that they will affect the U.S. detrimentally in the long term.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkish ministers after the detainment of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, which Rogers said have alienated the U.S. from its allies in foreign politics and led to closer relationships between Turkey, China, Russia and Iran.

"China, Russia, Iran and now Turkey are becoming really close. This result won't be beneficial for America. I'm an American citizen. However, I can see that Russia, China, Iran and Turkey are slowly becoming closer," he said, warning that the development will not prove to be beneficial to the U.S.

Rogers believes that sanctions imposed on Ankara won't have an effect on Turkey in the long term and that it is only a waste of time, a waste of energy and a loss for the economy. The markets "will always find a solution and avoid the sanctions," he said.

The financial expert also believes that the U.S. market could drop to its lowest point next month due to its loss of allies. "Some countries are not going to want to trade with us. In addition to this, America is entering into a trade war," he said.

The row between Ankara and Washington escalated when U.S. President Donald Trump decided to levy sanctions on Turkish ministers Süleyman Soylu and Abdülhamit Gül on Aug. 1. He also increased tariffs on imported steel from Turkey by 50 percent and aluminum by 20 percent, respectively, while threatening the country with more sanctions over the legal case of pastor Brunson. Brunson is under house arrest in Turkey on charges of links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK, a U.S.-designated armed terrorist organization. In retaliation, Turkey increased the tariffs on certain U.S. goods up to 100 percent and more.