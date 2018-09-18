China 'has no choice but to take countermeasures' after new US tariffs

China said Tuesday it would "take countermeasures" after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports taking effect next week.

"In order to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order, China has no choice but to take countermeasures in lockstep," the commerce ministry said in the statement, which did not mention a previous threat to add tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. imports if Washington imposed this new wave of levies.

"The U.S. insists on increasing tariffs, which brings new uncertainty to the consultations between the two sides," the ministry said.

China's foreign ministry said Tuesday that talks on an equal footing are the only correct way to resolve trade issues with the U.S.

The United States' current unilateral trade actions cannot be accepted by China, and the United States has not been sincere, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.

Trump announced Monday evening the U.S. would impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world's two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on consumer goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires.

The tariffs will start at 10 percent, beginning Monday of next week, and then rise to 25 percent on Jan. 1.

Trump had already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods. And China has retaliated in kind, hitting American soybeans, among other goods, in a shot at the president's supporters in the U.S. farm belt.

The president on Monday threatened to raise the stakes again if Beijing should retaliate, adding a further $267 billion in Chinese imports to the target list. That would raise the total to $517 billion — covering nearly everything China sells the United States.

However, Trump said the U.S. is still open to negotiations with China, if leaders "take swift action to end their country's unfair trade practices."