Turkey’s borrowing terms better than other emerging markets: Albayrak

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Tuesday that Turkey's borrowing terms are in a better state than other emerging market economies and the world average.

Albayrak made his remarks in New York at the "Turkey's Financial Reform and the Turkish Economy" conference organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Turkish Heritage Organization and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and attended by American businessmen.

The finance minister said the June 24 elections began a new era including a reduction in the number of ministries to 16 and a new government structure, which was strategically important in terms of budget discipline and economic development.

In the new term, budget discipline and price stability will continue to form the main pillars of economic policies, he added.

The Turkish government is taking a proactive approach to economic fragility and is ready to provide necessary support to the banking sector, Albayrak said.

He also said the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has independently taken strong monetary policy steps in the most recent period.

Albayrak discussed Turkey's macroeconomic indicators, which he said were positive.

"While the ratio of exports to imports in July last year was 58.7 percent, this ratio increased to 70.1 percent in July 2018. The August figures were even better. The ratio of exports to imports, which was 69.1 percent in August 2017, was 83.3 percent in August this year," he said.

"When we look at debt in the public, households, banks and private sectors, we see that Turkey is giving a very bright performance," Albayrak said.

"In Turkey, the public debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is 28 percent. Emerging and developing countries have an average of 49 percent. The (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) OECD average is around 110 percent. This means that Turkey is in a favorable position in the field of public debt," he explained.

"Household debt to GDP ratio for Turkey is 16 percent, the ratio in emerging and developing countries is 36 percent and global average is 60 percent. Turkey is good in this area too," he added.

Albayrak stated that the debts of the Turkish private sector accounted for 65 percent of GDP, while other emerging and developing countries have reached 94 percent, demonstrating that, with everything taken into account, Turkey's debt situation is not a matter of concern.