Erdoğan meets with directors of top German firms in Berlin

Erdoğan, Merkel agree to hold a meeting on Syria's Idlib with Macron and Putin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received senior representatives of Germany's largest companies and banks in Berlin.

Erdoğan is paying a three-day state visit to Germany to improve political and economic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Erdoğan underlined that those who have invested in Turkey have always benefited, and international investors will continue to benefit.

Senior executives of German companies expressed their investment plans in Turkey and asked for Erdoğan's support on these plans.

Among the participants at the meeting were M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey; Eric Schweitzer, president of Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Nail Olpak, head of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), and Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Erdoğan is expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for breakfast on Saturday and discuss Turkish-German relations as well as Syria.

Merkel earlier Friday vowed to enhance cooperation with Turkey in the areas of economy, energy and security, despite political differences between Berlin and Ankara on a number of issues.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Erdoğan following their meeting in Berlin, Merkel said it was "a common strategic interest" for Turkey and Germany to maintain good relations, and enhance their cooperation.

"It is in Germany's interest to have an economically stable Turkey," she stressed.

Merkel said German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier's planned visit to Turkey next month would be an opportunity to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.