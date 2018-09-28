Türk Eximbank meets with institutional investors in London

A delegation from a state-owned bank that supports Turkish exporters, Türk Eximbank, has completed its non-deal roadshow in London, General Manager Adnan Yıldırım said yesterday.

"We had eight meetings on the program. Due to the high interest in Turkey, we had open meetings with 16 institutional investors. We provided our investors with the right information at the right place against untrue rumors and false information," Yıldırım said over his social media account.

Turkey's economy and recent developments in the Turkish banking sector were addressed in the meetings Over the past year, Türk Eximbank officials have visited financial institutions, asset management companies, pension funds and insurance companies in the Gulf region, Japan, the U.S., Hong Kong, Taipei, Frankfurt, Zurich, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Vienna.