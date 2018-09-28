Turkey's foreign trade deficit down 59 percent in August, TurkStat says

Turkey's foreign trade deficit saw an annual fall of 59 percent in August, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey's imports decreased by 22.7 percent year-on-year to $14.8 billion in August, while exports fell 6.5 percent to $12.4 billion.

Last month, the country's foreign trade deficit amounted to $2.4 billion, down from $5.9 billion in the same month last year.

"In August 2018, exports coverage imports was 83.6 percent while it was 69.1 percent in August 2017," TurkStat said.