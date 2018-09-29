Ankara, Berlin: Politically motivated economic attacks pose grave threats for global security

Turkey and Germany are in a common position in supporting a rules-based system to balance increasing protectionist trade trends, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"The use of economic sanctions to reach political goals will damage global trade as well as international security," Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Friday.

President Erdoğan arrived in Berlin on Thursday on a three-day official visit that could set the future course of relations between the two allies. The trip is Erdoğan's first formal state visit to Germany, home to more than 3 million people with Turkish roots, in Turkey's new era of presidential governance.

After nearly two years of tension, Turkey and Germany have recently taken steps to ameliorate ties and capitalize on mutual gains by reinforcing political and economic rapport.

Ahead of his meeting with Merkel, Erdoğan met with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Speaking on bilateral relations with Germany at the joint conference, Erdoğan noted that the two countries had reached a consensus on reviving cooperation mechanisms.

"I explained to Merkel that the Turkish economy was founded on solid foundations. I would like to reiterate here that the effects of speculative-based periodic fluctuations on our economy were limited thanks to the structural measures we have taken. As in other areas, our country is well prepared for and has the strength to avert possible threats in the field of economy," he noted.

President Erdoğan also said that they give importance to the deep economic relations with Germany and that they want ties to develop further on the basis of a win-win principle.

"We find valuable the German government's messages in this direction," he added.

VISA LIBERALIZATION, CUSTOMS UNION UPDATE BENEFICIAL FOR BOTH TURKEY, EU

President Erdoğan also noted that with the presidential governance system, Turkey has again entered the path of reform and progress. "Our reform action group has begun to take the necessary steps in this regard. We plan to fulfill the remaining six criteria regarding the visa liberalization process as soon as possible. Ensuring visa liberalization and the start of the customs union update and revitalization of Turkey's accession negotiations will be beneficial for both Turkey and the European Union (EU)."

"We attach great importance to Germany's support in this regard," he added.

The Reform Action Group, formerly called the "Reform Monitoring Group," convened for the first time in late August since the transition to the presidential system with the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Reform Action Group meetings have been monitoring the implementation of Turkey's reforms on the way to EU accession based upon political criteria, judiciary, civil liberties, freedoms and security chapters. So far, 33 meetings have been held for that purpose.

As the only non-EU member country that has had a customs union agreement with the EU since 1996, Turkey has been one of the largest trade partners of the union with an export value of 69.8 billion euros ($81.11 billion) and an import value of 84.5 billion euros in 2017 in goods alone.

In its Dec. 21, 2016 assessment, the European Community (EC) proposed the modernization of the current deal, which only covers a limited range of industrial products, and excludes agriculture, public procurement and services. Highlighting that the upgrade of Turkey-EU trade relations forms an essential part of efforts made by Turkey and the EU to deepen relations in key areas of common interest, the EC reiterated its resolution to continue delivering on the commitments it has made as part of the deal with Ankara.

During his three-day visit, the president is also being accompanied by a large delegation of businesspeople. Therefore, the Berlin visit is also expected to upgrade bilateral economic relations. Following the political meetings, Erdoğan is scheduled to meet with CEOs of leading German firms.

In an atmosphere swayed by trade tensions due to the protectionist stance of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies as well as political conflicts and wars on a global scale, Turkey and Germany are encouraged to institute closer cooperation to clear the deadlock in political and economic crises.

In an article for the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) ahead of his visit, the president stressed that the two countries are opening a new page in bilateral relations and putting aside disagreements to focus on common interest, which is crucial for both sides with recent dramatic global events.

In a particular reference to the U.S. government's unilateral policies that have led to global trade conflicts, Erdoğan underscored that it was a necessity for Turkey and Germany to stand together with other states and protect their common commercial interests.

The president also noted that this process in economic relations between Turkey and Germany was very important and that there were many steps to be taken, including those they have planned previously, in advanced technology, digital transformation and innovation in defense industry.

"Especially with mutual steps, I believe that Turkey and Germany will display a significant performance in the region. I believe we are complementary," he added.

The president also recalled that Germany's Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier will pay a visit to Turkey in October with a big delegation. During his visit, the minister will be accompanied by 86 German businesspeople. As part of the visit, the first Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) meeting will be held.

During the JETCO meeting, a forum evaluating Turkish-German economic relations and investments will be held. German companies investing and operating in Turkey will explain the opportunities in the country to new potential investors.

Germany is the top destination for Turkish exports, making it Turkey's biggest trading partner.

Bilateral trade between Turkey and Germany in 2016 totaled $35 billion. Turkey's exports to Germany amounted to $13.9 billion, while imports were $21.4 billion.

Bilateral trade between the countries increased, reaching $36.4 billion in 2017, according to data compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Turkey ranked 17th among Germany's 239 trade partners.

Last year, Turkish exports to Germany rose to $15.1 billion and imports from Germany fell slightly to $21.3 billion.

During the January-August period this year, Turkey's exports to Germany rose to $10.4 billion, a 9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In particular, Turkey's exports to Germany consist of road vehicles, parts and accessories for motor vehicles and parts for piston engines, while the main imports from Germany are road vehicles, medicaments and parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

For the period from 2002 to April 2018, direct investments from Germany to Turkey amounted to $9.2 billion. This figure is $2.2 billion from Turkey to Germany in the same period.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Germany, which generally invests in the energy, insurance and manufacturing sectors, is at least 6.2 percent of total FDI in Turkey.

Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million German tourists visited Turkey in 2017.