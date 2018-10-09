Turkey launches full-scale program to curb inflation: Minister Albayrak

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced Tuesday a wide-scale program backed by various sectors to curb inflation and support businesses and consumers amid fluctuations in currency.

The program titled "Full-Scale Fight Against Inflation" was presented at the Istanbul Congress Center with Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Labor, Social Services and Family Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli joining Albayrak.

Capital Markets Board (SPK) President Ali Fuat Taşkesenlioğlu, Borsa Istanbul (BIST) Board Chairman Erişah Arıcan, The Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) President Hüseyin Aydın, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) President Mehmet Ali Akben, BIST General Manager Murat Çetinkaya, Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) President Erol Bilecik, Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) President Abdurrahman Kaan, Koç Holding Board Chairman Ömer Koç, Koç Holding Deputy Board Chairman Ali Koç, Demirören Holding Board Chairman Yıldırım Demirören, Zorlu Holding Board Chairman Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, Anadolu Group Board Chairman Tuncay Özilhan, Doğuş Group Board Chairman Ferit Şahenk, Eczacıbaşı Holding Board Chairman Bülent Eczacıbaşı, Alarko Holding Board Chairman Leyla Alaton, Boyner Group CEO Cem Boyner, Akbank Board Chairman Suzan Sabancı, İş Bank General Manager Adnan Bali and Akbank General Manager Hakan Binbaşgil were among the key businesspeople representing the country's largest public and private sector players.

Albayrak said the public sector will be the driving force in the campaign, adding that there is a strong coordination in efforts between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), the BDDK and TBB.

Among the measures announced to curb inflation was a campaign of a minimum 10 percent nationwide cutback on prices by participating companies, which would feature the campaign's logo on their products. A website was also launched for the campaign, which will be promoted with the #TürkiyeKazanacak (Turkey Will Win) hashtag on social media platforms.

The minister said that an active fight against stockpiling and opportunism will be maintained.

Albayrak said that there would be no increase in electricity and natural gas prices until the end of 2018, unless there is an impactful event on the global scale.

Banks will decrease increase rates by 10 percent for loans issued after Aug. 1, Albayrak said.

The repayments of value-added tax (VAT) returns will be accelerated and concluded by the end of the year, he added.

Albayrak said that the process to change the grocery market law to decrease the prices of groceries will be concluded this month and the bill will be presented to the parliament.

The increase in food prices constitutes the main reason fueling Turkey's inflation, which hit 24.52 percent in September year-on-year, up 6.3 percent from the previous month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Inflation climbed for a sixth straight month, hitting its highest level in 15 years.

As noted in Turkey's new economy program announced last month, the country's inflation rate target is 20.8 percent this year, 15.9 percent next year, 9.8 percent in 2020, and 6.0 percent in 2021.