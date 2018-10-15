Unemployment rate up slightly at 10.8 percent in July

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 10.8 percent in July, a slight 0.1 percentage point increase year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

The number of unemployed people age 15 years and older increased by 88,000 to reach 3.53 million people, TurkStat said.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points in July compared to the previous month.

In the same period, the non-agricultural unemployment rate was estimated to be 12.9 percent, down 0.1 percentage points.

The youth unemployment rate, which includes people 15-24 years of age, decreased by 1.2 percentage points to 19.9 percent. The unemployment rate in the 15-64 age group increased by 0.1 percentage points to 11 percent.

In June, the unemployment rate remained unchanged year-on-year at 10.2 percent, but up from 9.7 percent in May, TurkStat said.

Last year, the lowest unemployment rate was seen in May and June with 10.2 percent. Over the past five years, the highest unemployment rate was 13 percent in January 2017, while the lowest was in June 2013 with 8.1 percent.