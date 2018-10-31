Turkey's Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecasts

Turkey’s annual inflation rate hits 24.52 percent in September, Albayrak says the worst is behind

Turkey expects inflation to start falling in last quarter thanks to nationwide mobilization

Number of Turkish firms backing inflation campaign reaches 1,200 in one week

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Wednesday forecasted year-end inflation rate in the country to reach 23.5 percent.

"We projected the inflation rate to converge gradually to the target under the assumption of a tight monetary policy stance and enhanced policy coordination focused on bringing inflation down," Central Bank Governor Murat Çetinkaya said in a news conference in Istanbul ahead of the release of the bank's quarterly inflation report.

The bank also foresees year-end inflation for 2019 to reach 15.2 percent.

Çetinkaya said the inflation rate is expected to stabilize at the bank's medium-term target of 5 percent in the medium term after it drops to 9.3 percent by the end of 2020.

He added that the inflation rate would fluctuate between 21.9 percent and 25.1 percent through to the end of 2018.

The rise in the forecast has been driven by the upward revision in the projections of lira-denominated import prices, food inflation and inflation in the third quarter of 2018, Çetinkaya noted.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Oct. 3, the country's annual inflation reached 24.52 percent in September.

Inflation climbed for a sixth straight month, hitting the highest level in almost 15 years. October's inflation figures will be announced on Nov. 3.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in mid-October the Turkish economy will see inflation drop in the last quarter of the year as a result of the government's expansive efforts to mitigate inflation and economic rebalancing.

As noted in Turkey's New Economy Program (NEP) announced on Sept. 20 by Minister Albayrak, the country's inflation rate target for this year is 20.8 percent. The target for next year is 15.9 percent, 9.8 percent for 2020 and 6 percent for 2021.