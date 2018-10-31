VAT, SCT to be reduced on automobiles, home sales, appliances: Albayrak

Number of Turkish firms backing inflation campaign reaches 1,200 in one week

Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Special Consumption Tax (SCT) will be reduced in a variety of sectors through the end of the year and these reductions will be grouped into six main categories, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Wednesday.

"We will continue to reduce the VAT rate on property sales from 18 percent to 8 percent through the end of the year. We are continuing to reduce the title deeds from 4 to 3 percent by the end 2018," Albayrak said.

"We are moving toward a 15-point reduction in the SCT applied to 1600 cc six-engine vehicles. We are reducing VAT rates on commercial vehicles from 18 percent to 1 percent," he added.

SCT on home appliances will also be reduced to zero by the end of the year, he said.

More than 2,500 Turkish companies are participating in the "Full-Scale Fight against Inflation" program, Albayrak added.

The program was initiated to support Turkey's fight against inflation and solicits voluntary support from the private sector. All companies wishing to contribute to the program were asked to make a minimum 10 percent discount on their products and services by the end of the year.

Thousands of companies – including firms, associations, chambers, institutions and major retailers –have registered their participation on the campaign's official website, enflasyonlamucadele.org.tr.

In September, inflation hit 24.52 percent on a year-on-year basis, up 6.3 percent from the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Inflation climbed for the sixth straight month, hitting its highest level in almost 15 years.