Turkey's economy economy grows 1.6 percent in Q3 2018

The Turkish economy grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced in report Monday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 21.8 percent and reached 1,013 trillion Turkish liras at current prices, TurkStat said.

According to the report, calendar adjusted GDP in the third quarter increased by 2.1 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while seasonally and calendar adjusted GPD shrank 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The fastest growing was recorded in the agricultural sector with 1 percent. The industry sector saw a 0.3 percent increase, while the services sector expanded 4.5 percent.

Exports of goods and services were up 13.6 percent, while imports fell 16.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

Turkey registered the slowest growth rate in the July-September 2018 period since third quarter of 2016.