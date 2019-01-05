Erdoğan inaugurates $150 million Pepsi factory in Turkeyʼs Manisa

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated late Saturday a factory of international beverage and snack giant Pepsi in Turkeyʼs western Manisa province.

"PepsiCoʼs investment here in Manisa is a strong answer to the recent smear campaign against the Turkish economy and the business atmosphere in Turkey," the president said.

"I would like to thank the investors and the directors of PepsiCo for this plant," Erdoğan added. Touching upon government assistance to the private sector, the president stated that the support will continue without cease.

"We have always tried our best to support the private sector. And this policy will continue as it is today," he added.

The factory, the cost of which has not been disclosed yet due to official restrictions, is predicted to have been built for over $150 million.

"When the building process of our factory started two years ago, some newspapers predicted the cost as $150 million, which was pretty close. Even though I cannot officially state the exact amount of investment, I can say that it is easily over $100 million," PepsiCo Turkey President Levent Yüksel said in an interview with journalists.

The factory will especially ramp up the production of Pepsiʼs famous snacks. Thirty percent of all Doritoʼs corn chips produced in the newly opened factory will be exported to European markets, Yüksel added.

"By this, we will contribute even more to the Turkish economy," he added.

Industry 4.0

Saying that the factory will operate in accordance with Industry 4.0 standards, Yüksel also added that embracing new technologies is important both for the company and Turkey.

"Manisa Organized Industrial Zone provides the perfect environment and resources for our new factory. The plant will operate in accordance with Industry 4.0," Yüksel concluded.

Social responsibility efforts

PepsiCo Turkey Senior Vice President General Manager Levent Yüksel also touched upon the company's social responsibility efforts. Saying that the giant helps underprivileged children in Turkey in their education, the company also grants assistance in higher education.

President Erdoğan also said later that he expects the company even more speed up the efforts for educational and cultural activities.