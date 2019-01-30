Turkey's Central Bank lowers 2019 inflation target to 14.6 percent

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) set Wednesday its year-end inflation target for 2019 at 14.6 percent, down from the previous 15.2 percent.

According to the bank, in 2019 the inflation is expected to range between 11.9 percent and 17.3 percent, with a mid-point of 14.6 percent, at the end of this year.

The bank said the 0.6-percentage point cut from the October Inflation Report forecast was driven by downward revision to assumptions for Turkish lira-denominated import prices, deviation of inflation from the forecast in the fourth quarter of 2018, downward revision in output gap, revisions to assumptions for taxes and administered prices and upward revision in unit labor costs.

Inflation Report 2019-I in Five Question: pic.twitter.com/5ibHIs6fCY — CentralBankofTurkey (@CentralBank_TR) January 30, 2019

The CBRT also expects the inflation to slow down to 8.2 percent by the end of 2020, 1.1 percentage points lower than October forecast.

The inflation rate is expected to be between 5.1 percent and 11.3 percent in 2020, the bank added.

According to Turkey's New Economic Program announced on Sept. 20, 2018, the inflation target for 2018 was 20.8 percent, 15.9 percent for this year, 9.8 percent for 2020, and 6 percent for 2021.