Consumer prices in Turkey rose by 20.35 percent year-on-year in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported Monday.

The country's annual inflation went up 0.05 percentage points from 20.30 percent in December 2018.

TurkStat said the highest annual increase was 30.97 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages in January.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 16 economists forecast an average annual climb of 20.59 percent in consumer prices.