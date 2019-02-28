Turkey, EU agree to bolster cooperation at 3rd high-level economic dialogue

Top officials from Turkey and the European Council gathered for the third High-Level Economic Dialogue Meeting in Istanbul on Thursday.

Attended by businesspeople and officials, the meeting discussed the issues of visa exemption, promotion of bilateral investments, political and trade relations, update of the customs union, and economic reforms.

"We addressed the importance of the dialogue in light of the recent global developments," Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak told a joint news conference.

Highlighting the "quite fair" trade balance between Turkey and the EU, Albayrak said: "We agreed on strengthening economic cooperation with a sensitive approach."

According to the latest data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), foreign trade volume between Turkey and the EU was $164.8 billion in 2018, up 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Last year, the country's exports to the EU totaled $84 billion, making the 28-member block Turkey's main trade partner.

Over the same period, Turkey's imports from the EU totaled $80.8 billion.

Also addressing the update of the customs union, Albayrak said that the agreement should be realized as soon as possible for the benefit of both sides.

Speaking alongside Albayrak, Jyrki Katainen, vice president of European Commission, said Turkey is the top trade and investment partner of the bloc with deep relations including concrete cooperation on migration, security, energy, environment and transportation.

Katainen recalled that a 275 million euro ($315 million) agreement will be signed following the conference for co-financing the Halkalı-Kapıkule Railway Line Project, which links Istanbul to the border crossing with Bulgaria, as a core part of the EU's freight transport strategy.

Transport is a key sector of cooperation for the EU and Turkey, as highlighted in the joint statement following the Turkey-EU High Level Political Dialogue in November 2018 and in the High Level Transport Dialogue in January of this year.

Underscoring the importance of maintaining political dialogue instead of microphone diplomacy, Katainen stated that talking to each other is always more vital than talking about each other.

He also said that despite its candidate status for EU membership, Turkey is seen as a European country.

On the economic reforms planned by Turkish officials, Katainen dubbed them promising, interesting and needed.