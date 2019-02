Turkey's foreign trade gap in 2018 narrowed 72.5 percent year-on-year to stand at $2.5 biillion in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Thursday.

Turkish exports rose 5.9 percent on a yearly basis to hit $13.2 billion, as imports dropped to $15.7 billion, indicating a decrease of 27.2 percent, official figures showed.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio was 84 percent last month, up from 60.1 percent in January 2018.

